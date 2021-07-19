New probation law brings many changes

To the editor:

July 1 swept in many changes to laws, codes and statutes, other than the end of marijuana prohibition that deserve attention and praise. I will focus on what is being called “probation reform.”

Gov. Northam announced earlier this year that Virginia was “decades behind” other progressive states in regards to how probationers are processed. Our courts are quick to stack a lot of active incarceration time onto petty “technical violators,” violators who (according to statute) “fail to report (new) arrests, fail to refrain from disruptive use of alcohol, fail to maintain contact with probation officer, fail to notify or gain permission regarding change of residence, fail to refrain from use of controlled substances, failure to refrain use, ownership, possession or transportation of a firearm.”

Under the new revision of “probation reform,” courts are now strictly limited on how much time that can be imposed upon these “technical violators.” The difference from the previous statute is very significant.