New probation law brings many changes

To the editor:
July 1 swept in many changes to laws, codes and statutes, other than the end of marijuana prohibition that deserve attention and praise. I will focus on what is being called “probation reform.”
Gov. Northam announced earlier this year that Virginia was “decades behind” other progressive states in regards to how probationers are processed. Our courts are quick to stack a lot of active incarceration time onto petty “technical violators,” violators who (according to statute) “fail to report (new) arrests, fail to refrain from disruptive use of alcohol, fail to maintain contact with probation officer, fail to notify or gain permission regarding change of residence, fail to refrain from use of controlled substances, failure to refrain use, ownership, possession or transportation of a firearm.”
Under the new revision of “probation reform,” courts are now strictly limited on how much time that can be imposed upon these “technical violators.” The difference from the previous statute is very significant.
According to 19.2-3061, “the court shall not impose active incarceration upon imposing a sentence of active incarceration for any second violation.” If a sentence is imposed on technical violation, the term shall not exceed 14 days.” These words may not have much impact on people who have not dealt with Virginia probation system, but for those of us who have … wow.
Prior to “probation reform,” a first technical violation typically carried 30 days to 6 months, a second violation 6 months to a year. I estimate at least 10% of local incarcerations to be first or second “technical violators.”
This law does not help people who are already incarcerated for technical violations, but I feel that it should. Folks should at least be a candidate for electronic monitoring, but local policy forbids probation violators to be placed on electronic monitoring.
SHAWN K. MULLINS
Martinsville
The writer is being housed in the Martinsville City Farm Annex.