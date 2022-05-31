Nichols: Roe v. Wade division

To the editor:

Roe v. Wade has always been contentious, but its potential overturning is now seen as the proverbial last straw in our strained democracy.

What if it were possible to have the two opposing sides come together for a reasoned discussion? Recent comments that I’ve seen lately defending abortion rights seem to jump to extremes or ignore some basic information altogether.

For example, overturning Roe v. Wade doesn’t result in a ban on abortion, it is now deferred to states to decide. Are states’ rights no longer part of our constitution?

Another example: Banning abortion restricts women who are raped or abused from a way to opt out of an unwanted pregnancy. Yet the Oct. 1, 2017 research article "Reasons why women have induced abortions: a synthesis of findings from 14 countries" by Sophia Chae et. al. and published in "Contraception”, states that "In most countries, the most frequently cited reasons for having an abortion were socioeconomic concerns or limiting childbearing."

Even the language framing the issue is misguided. No one’s right to reproduction is being infringed. Everyone still maintains free agency over whether and when to bear children; it’s just inconvenient to the righteous cause to admit that according to the raw data, most individuals who exercise their option to abort just don’t want the inconvenience of a child.

I mean not to make light of the experience of having an abortion; it's real and it happens every day. But let’s be honest about the factors driving the wedge between pro-life and pro-choice.

Joseph Nichols

Martinsville