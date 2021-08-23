No ignorance is bliss for COVID-19 virus

To the editor:

COVID-19 doesn’t care, and the delta variant of COVID-19 cares even less.

OK, you have both vaccinations. The delta variant may still infect you, may give you symptoms, but it will not get you to hospitalization or require a ventilator or result in death. If you are infected, however, you could pass it to someone not vaccinated or cause someone to become ill who has a weak immune system.

It can also infect youth who are not vaccinated. This is why appropriate mask use is important and distancing is important. This is the science that has been explained.

If you watch the local, state, national and world statistics, it is easy to see that high vaccination rates result in lower contagion rates, fewer hospitalizations, less mortality figures. COVID-19 and its variants seek out weaknesses to infect, to thrive and grow stronger.

Gatherings like motorcycle rallies, musical concerts and sporting events that do not follow the CDC's recommendations will only ramp up infections that will delay the halt of this pandemic.