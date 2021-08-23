No ignorance is bliss for COVID-19 virus

To the editor:
COVID-19 doesn’t care, and the delta variant of COVID-19 cares even less.
OK, you have both vaccinations. The delta variant may still infect you, may give you symptoms, but it will not get you to hospitalization or require a ventilator or result in death. If you are infected, however, you could pass it to someone not vaccinated or cause someone to become ill who has a weak immune system.
It can also infect youth who are not vaccinated. This is why appropriate mask use is important and distancing is important. This is the science that has been explained.
If you watch the local, state, national and world statistics, it is easy to see that high vaccination rates result in lower contagion rates, fewer hospitalizations, less mortality figures. COVID-19 and its variants seek out weaknesses to infect, to thrive and grow stronger.
Gatherings like motorcycle rallies, musical concerts and sporting events that do not follow the CDC's recommendations will only ramp up infections that will delay the halt of this pandemic.
However strong you think your immune system is, to avoid this virus, is bunk. Whatever you feel that the vaccines will cause -- infertility, alter your DNA, microchip implanted, government control, etc. -- are all founded on myths and misinformation.
Facts are out there. Hospitals are filled with few or no beds available to treat patients, hospital staff are stressed by treating patients not vaccinated. Down the line there will be an influx of care workers suffering with PTSD from this pandemic.
The phrase “ignorance is bliss” in the pandemic is not applicable. “Ignorance” is deadly, it is suffering, it is economically costly, and it is worldwide.
COVID-19 and its delta variant don’t care what your arguments are. It will care not a wit about your reasons or excuses, your politics, or your fear of a needle. It only wants to survive and get even more deadly.
This pandemic is our WWIII. If you have any knowledge of how this country responded to both world wars, you know what you need to do to defeat this enemy. Get vaccinated, pay attention to advisories. Knowledge is power.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway