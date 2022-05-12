Norkus: Sleeper was epitome of great doctor

To the editor:

I was deeply saddened by the recent passing of Dr. Arthur Sleeper, as I’m sure a host of others were.

Dr. Sleeper became the oncologist for my late husband, Spencer Chang, over 20 years ago, both during and after Spencer’s extensive treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr Sleeper became a close friend to our entire family. He epitomized a caring, compassionate, professional, brilliant, tireless, and supportive medical provider.

I could list numerous examples of his tireless compassion, but I will just say that he met us in the ER numerous weekends and evenings when he sometimes had other plans, always making us feel that he was perfectly fine with being at the hospital. He was once in ICU with us until 2 a.m., phoning specialists all over the country.

I’m certain that many of his former patients have similar stories to tell. Despite Spencer’s dire prognosis, there was never a hint from Dr. Sleeper that we should give up hope. When I later asked him why since we all knew the prognosis was poor, he said that it wasn’t his call to make.

Physicians like Dr. Sleeper are unique and rare. Ravenel Oncology Clinic and the Martinsville community were indeed fortunate to have been served by him. His retirement and his recent passing are a profound loss to this community.

I’m reminded of Maya Angelou’s poem, “When Great Trees Fall,” which reads, in part:

“And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms,

"slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill

"with a kind of soothing electric vibration.

"Our senses, restored, never to be the same, whisper to us.

"They existed. They existed. We can be.

"Be and be better. For they existed.”

Vivian Chang Norkus

Rocky Mount

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.