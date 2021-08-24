Not the Democrats of the bygone days

To the editor:
How much worse is it going to get in this country before long time Democrats realize that the "Democrat" party they are supporting today is not the same Democrat party of the past?
You have a president who has done everything in his power so far to shut down the oil industry in our country and is now asking OPEC to increase production to help ease gas prices here. This is after he shuts down our Keystone Pipeline . Biden pleads with the Taliban not to tear down our embassy in Kabul after he gave them notice months ago that he was pulling all our troops out, which gave the Taliban ample time to prepare for their imminent takeover. Maybe we should never have been there to start with, but now we have all those American soldiers' lives lost for nothing.
You have an administration promoting mandatory vaccinations and forced masks mandates yet allowing thousands to cross our border . .
Democrats are spending money at an unprecedented rate on programs that have deterred some from going back to work by paying them more than what they could make working. This, in turn, is keeping business owners from being able to operate efficiently, regardless that most are now offering the $15-an-hour wage that Biden pushed for.
These programs are nothing more than vote-buying schemes for the Democrats.
The world is seeing how weak this administration is and figured out it is being run by cowering, ignorant, corrupt imbeciles. I'm not sure anymore what to call people who endorse Biden, Harris and the whole left wing cabal. Some say socialist or communist or even Social Democrats - I just don't think it's the Democrat party of the past.
T. (Flick) Hale
Collinsville