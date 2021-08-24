Not the Democrats of the bygone days

You have a president who has done everything in his power so far to shut down the oil industry in our country and is now asking OPEC to increase production to help ease gas prices here. This is after he shuts down our Keystone Pipeline . Biden pleads with the Taliban not to tear down our embassy in Kabul after he gave them notice months ago that he was pulling all our troops out, which gave the Taliban ample time to prepare for their imminent takeover. Maybe we should never have been there to start with, but now we have all those American soldiers' lives lost for nothing.