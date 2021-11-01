Nuckles: Phillips is committed

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to recommend Eric Phillips for the Iriswood Board of Supervisors seat.

My Name is Tim Nuckles, and although I live in the Ridgeway district, I can recommend Eric without hesitation because I serve as his pastor.

Eric Phillips is a passionate, committed and dedicated man.

First, Phillips is passionate: Eric is passionate about Henry County and the direction in which we are going. He is passionate about creating jobs and opportunities for growth, and tackling the real issues that face real people. He is passionate about making Henry County the best place to live for all our residents.

Phillips is also committed: Phillips is a committed member of Mercy Crossing Church. He is committed to his family. Eric is committed to our community.

Above all, Phillips is dedicated: The traits of dedication and hard work have made Eric a successful businessman. When he started his business just a few years ago, success wasn’t given to him; rather, it took hard work, dedication, long hours and diligence. With determination and dedication, Eric went for it, and now his business is creating jobs in our community.