 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nuckles: Phillips is committed
0 comments

Nuckles: Phillips is committed

{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to recommend Eric Phillips for the Iriswood Board of Supervisors seat.

My Name is Tim Nuckles, and although I live in the Ridgeway district, I can recommend Eric without hesitation because I serve as his pastor.

Eric Phillips is a passionate, committed and dedicated man.

First, Phillips is passionate: Eric is passionate about Henry County and the direction in which we are going. He is passionate about creating jobs and opportunities for growth, and tackling the real issues that face real people. He is passionate about making Henry County the best place to live for all our residents.

Phillips is also committed: Phillips is a committed member of Mercy Crossing Church. He is committed to his family. Eric is committed to our community.

Above all, Phillips is dedicated: The traits of dedication and hard work have made Eric a successful businessman. When he started his business just a few years ago, success wasn’t given to him; rather, it took hard work, dedication, long hours and diligence. With determination and dedication, Eric went for it, and now his business is creating jobs in our community.

Isn’t this the kind of person we need representing our community?

Please consider voting for Eric Phillips.

Tim Nuckles

Mercy Crossing Church

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Candidate endorsement letters
Letters

Candidate endorsement letters

Election Day is Tuesday. Letters to the editor are invaluable resources to help the public understand candidates and the issues. Please send y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert