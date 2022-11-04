O'Keefe: Council have missed the mark

To the editor:

In the Handbook for Virginia Mayors and Council Members, Kimball Payne III states "... council members individually have a powerful opportunity to serve their constituents. They can help the council coalesce as an effective working group; serve as community leaders; act as liaisons between the locality and the citizens; propose programs; energize citizens; and set goals for the local government and the community as a whole." I would argue that the majority of our current sitting Council has missed the mark. Here recently, Council has worked behind closed doors to promote an agenda that does not appear to have the betterment of Martinsville at the forefront. They have dismissed or silenced people who have opposed their views and in doing so, have ostracized their constituents and divided this city.

Despite actions taken by current leadership that would have us think otherwise, our voice matters. We have an opportunity to put two experienced, hard working individuals (LC Jones and Aaron Rawls) who are committed to transparency and unity into office to defend our voices.

As Martinsville stands on the precipice of irreversible change, I ask that you consider what your current sitting Council has done with the responsibility they've been given and what they will continue to do if re-elected. If you are unsatisfied with recent actions and are ready to see some positive change, I urge you to vote for LC Jones and Aaron Rawls. Let's remind this City Council that their civic responsibility is to us.

Katie O'Keefe

Martinsville