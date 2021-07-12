On election day we have our opportunity

To the editor:

In response to Leonard Pitts' column (“Second Amendment didn’t include Blacks," June 22): While it is more than reasonable to state the legislative and societal progressions of our country, it is fair to criticize unjust laws and ideas that remain largely intact because of an aversion to change – a zealous, soul-deep belief that one’s perfected in creed.

Our idea of freedom has expended to be more inclusive and more comprehensive; and yet, we are constantly finding ways in which we are demanded to be better. I hear, all too often, men and women declaring something or another “un-American,” a response to the accused’s incongruent stance with one of our founding principles.