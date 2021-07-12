On election day we have our opportunity

To the editor:
In response to Leonard Pitts' column (“Second Amendment didn’t include Blacks," June 22): While it is more than reasonable to state the legislative and societal progressions of our country, it is fair to criticize unjust laws and ideas that remain largely intact because of an aversion to change – a zealous, soul-deep belief that one’s perfected in creed.
Our idea of freedom has expended to be more inclusive and more comprehensive; and yet, we are constantly finding ways in which we are demanded to be better. I hear, all too often, men and women declaring something or another “un-American,” a response to the accused’s incongruent stance with one of our founding principles.
I am most inspired in those moments to reflect on how “un-American” it was for an African American to exist in 1860. I am encouraged in these moments to think on how un-American it was, only three years later, for an African American to be enslaved. Democracy was our Founding Fathers' solution to disagreement that warranted change. If we disagree with the standing views of our government, we are afforded the means to replace the people guiding its function -- in hopes of views that more resemble our own.
The freedom to disagree, find common grounds for compromise and to develop a plan for creating and implementing the needed change is as American as fireworks on the 4th. Remember this throughout election season. "It’s people, not guns." I disagree. It’s laws, not people.
JOSHUA JONATHAN HAIRSTON
Martinsville