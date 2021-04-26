Only God can solve our violence problems

To the editor:
You can't legislate morality. The one constant in the violence that we see in America, and the world over, is common to all humanity, and that is evil in the hearts of mankind. A recent editorial ("ANOTHER VIEW: "When will we address guns issues?" April 19) leads me to believe that the writer thinks legislators can solve these problems. They can't. It will require a higher power to take the hate out of people's hearts. That power is found in Jesus alone.
In the Martinsville area alone, we have experienced seven people shot since the first of the year that I can remember. All of these shooters broke the law. There is no doubt that if they had used a hammer instead of a firearm, they would still have broken the law. If we add another law, would it have made a difference? No, the reality is that people do evil things to each other, and the law is not a deterrent when they commit these crimes. The causes are anger, jealousy, substance abuse, pride, etc. Any number of emotional and non-rational causes.
I can honestly say that my relationship with Jesus puts me in the frame of mind that instructs me to put my neighbor before myself. It teaches me to show love and compassion in all of my daily encounters. Now, I am not so perfect that I don't get angry when I encounter someone or something that frustrates me, but I can honestly say that I have never thought about using a firearm to settle a dispute, of any kind. And by the way, I am a firearms owner.
The Fed Ex shooter was known to law enforcement before the shooting. The Colorado Grocery shooter was known to law enforcement before the shooting. The Parkland High School shooter was known to law enforcement. Writing laws and informing the authorities can only stop someone who is law-abiding to begin with.
If we can come together as humans, understanding that we are in this fight together, then things will change. The talking heads in the legislative bodies and some in the mainstream media will do their best to convince you that we are against each other, and they are wrong. It is a narrative that keeps them in power and money, to the detriment of us all.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
