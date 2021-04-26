Only God can solve our violence problems

To the editor:

You can't legislate morality. The one constant in the violence that we see in America, and the world over, is common to all humanity, and that is evil in the hearts of mankind. A recent editorial ("ANOTHER VIEW: "When will we address guns issues?" April 19) leads me to believe that the writer thinks legislators can solve these problems. They can't. It will require a higher power to take the hate out of people's hearts. That power is found in Jesus alone.

In the Martinsville area alone, we have experienced seven people shot since the first of the year that I can remember. All of these shooters broke the law. There is no doubt that if they had used a hammer instead of a firearm, they would still have broken the law. If we add another law, would it have made a difference? No, the reality is that people do evil things to each other, and the law is not a deterrent when they commit these crimes. The causes are anger, jealousy, substance abuse, pride, etc. Any number of emotional and non-rational causes.