Organization wants to help improve health

To the editor:

Southern Area Agency on Aging has been a part of our community for nearly 45 years. We are deeply concerned that our area continues to receive low ratings as mentioned in your recent article (“We don't look well,” May 30).

SAAA offers free workshops, for those 60 and older, that are evidence-based in areas of chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management and falls prevention. However, we can never fill all the available seats for these 2-2 1/2-hour sessions, and often no one shows up for the start of these programs. Some workshops run a period of 6 weeks or 8 weeks, but that is a small commitment for better health.

We want to make an impact to improve everyone’s longevity.

Please consider signing up for one of our educational workshops. They are free, you will not be tested on the material, COVID-safety guidelines are practiced, and individually-wrapped snacks and water are provided each day. Learn how to invest in a healthier you.

DONNA ALLEN CARTER

Martinsville

The writer is the health education coordinator for Southern Area Agency on Aging.