LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Our current discourse based on denying, ignoring

To the editor:

Steven Doyle's Sunday’s commentary (“Critical lessons about race aren’t from classes,” July 11) was thoughtful and compelling.

Our current (insane) discourse climate is unquestionably a product of either denying or ignoring critical historical facts. Both are poisonous to the future of democracy.

Perhaps there’s a vaccine in the works somewhere to provide an antidote. But, as with the COVID vaccines, some prefer living their lives denying and ignoring facts.

That way, you’re always right. That way, you have all the answers. Until a loved one dies of COVID or a child or grandchild asks, “Did my government enact laws to keep Black people from voting?” “Is it doing so now?”

FRED SMITH

Martinsville

