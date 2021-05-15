Our health care heroes deserve our praise

What is a hero? Maya Angelou famously said, “I think a hero is any person really intent on making this a better place for all people.”

In my role as interim CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville, I have the privilege of working with an incredible team of health care heroes who work tirelessly, each and every day, to make our hospital and our community a better place.

Every May, hospitals and communities across the country recognize and celebrate these frontline health care heroes over the course of several weeks: National Nurses Week, National Hospital Week and National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week. Like many other milestones we have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebrations are especially meaningful.

I’m grateful for the more than 650 team members who serve at Sovah Health-Martinsville and the many paramedics, EMTs and EMS personnel who play such a critical role in helping our community members get the safe, excellent care they need. They are living examples of what it means to be heroes who are focused on making our community a better place through their service to our friends and neighbors.