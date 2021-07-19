Our 'woke' definitions bring lots of 'rage'

To the editor:

I am still trying to figure out this “woke America" nonsense, but I am beginning to get an idea. Apparently it means a country that should be ashamed of its so-called “white oppression” over people of color. Never mind that our last generation liberated the world by defeating two totalitarian regimes. Moreover we still live in an ethnically diverse society, and we are still a democratic republic – at last for the time being.

Under the Biden administration we hear terms like “white supremacy,” “white guilt “or “white oppression” quite frequently. There are favorite terms of the Democratic Party, which seems to think we are a systemically racist country. How ironic that this is the same party who needed an old white guy to win them the White House. Joe Biden happens to be a privileged white man . Anyone who reads this letter is free to research this information. It is a matter of record.

“Woke” has even infected our military and justice department. They are still focused on Jan. 6 when angry protesters stormed Congress. One general even called it “white rage.” Meanwhile real hate groups such as Black Lives Matter and antifa are getting a pass. Meanwhile even members of the military can be screened over political viewpoints.