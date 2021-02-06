OUR WORDS: A structure from which to build solidarity

Two pastors, one Black, one white, both lead pastors at First Baptist Churches in Martinsville, are brought together in solidarity and as followers of Jesus and faith leaders. This is a series of opinion pieces responding to the division in our nation today as people of faith.</&h5>

On June 12, 2020, our community held a Solidarity March, led primarily by Pastor Whitfield, assisted by his church, civic organizations, city/county leaders, with the Rev. Grammer assisting and speaking at the march. Listening with our brothers and sisters of color, we heard the continuing struggle of living in this country as a Black person, a Latino/a person, or any person of color.

Disproportionate percentages of Black and Latino people are in prison and are often the ones most mistreated by law enforcement all over the country. A small group of leaders sought to name that reality and ask good questions of our own community – how can we do better, how can we avoid the pitfalls of other cities, how can we be an example to other cities and counties?