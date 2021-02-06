OUR WORDS: A structure from which to build solidarity

Two pastors, one Black, one white, both lead pastors at First Baptist Churches in Martinsville, are brought together in solidarity and as followers of Jesus and faith leaders. This is a series of opinion pieces responding to the division in our nation today as people of faith.</&h5>
On June 12, 2020, our community held a Solidarity March, led primarily by Pastor Whitfield, assisted by his church, civic organizations, city/county leaders, with the Rev. Grammer assisting and speaking at the march. Listening with our brothers and sisters of color, we heard the continuing struggle of living in this country as a Black person, a Latino/a person, or any person of color.
Disproportionate percentages of Black and Latino people are in prison and are often the ones most mistreated by law enforcement all over the country. A small group of leaders sought to name that reality and ask good questions of our own community – how can we do better, how can we avoid the pitfalls of other cities, how can we be an example to other cities and counties?
The peaceful gathering was thoughtful and brought together many different individuals from all over our area. More than 100 people who attended the march signed up by text message to be a part of the solution here in Martinsville-Henry County – offering their expertise and volunteer hours for whatever the next steps may be. Pastor Whitfield was chosen from among the leadership to spearhead planning those next steps, and alongside the Rev. Grammer, the two of us have been researching how our community can lead the way in racial equity.
We believe that as we endeavor to unify our community, we must identify the racial equity challenges, bringing people and entities together in order to work toward a more equitable Martinsville-Henry County. During a pandemic, researching the answer to this question has been a little more difficult of a task, but not impossible. After many Zoom calls with experts in racial justice all over the country, we are poised to begin moving forward.
As we read, studied, and consulted with these other people/agencies, we discovered that this work was more than a notion; there has to be a synergy among those involved in the work. There has to be training about language and understanding of the facts so that we all speak with a unified voice. There must be a call to action where the leaders in each community group are brought together to be able to learn, discover, understand and engage in difficult, but meaningful conversations.
To lead those conversations, we decided to convene a small group of religious and civic leaders to form the core leadership team for SolidarityMHC, a new movement for racial equity in Martinsville and Henry County.
Our mission statement: Supporting the cause of racial equity in Martinsville and Henry County, helping to foster an environment of mutuality among people of all races, addressing issues of discrimination, bias, and racial injustice. We seek to end the “us” v. “them” language to instead create better understanding of the issues faced by racial minorities, and in the process, foster stronger community as people of goodwill and positive change.
Founded by faith and civic leaders, SolidarityMHC believes that failure to address issues of racial equity is often what leads to tragedies and unrest. Seeking to lead by example, SolidarityMHC desires to “get out in front” of these issues with education, conversation, and government-civic-faith cooperation.
SolidarityMHC will focus on the following:
Providing anti-bias, pro-community training and education for government, health, education, civic, and faith leaders throughout the communities of Martinsville and Henry County.
Helping government entities create intentional space for equity conversations (e.g., sponsoring an “equity officer” or other ongoing equity emphasis for local government)
Helping to make Martinsville-Henry County a national leader in how localities can avoid the pitfalls associated with inattention to issues of racial equity, and instead be proactive in creating community among all races that stays in conversation and builds positive relationships across racial divides.
We are now beginning the steps to procure funding for these endeavors, and we ask for your prayers, your participation, and your contributions to this important cause. We will send out more details on our coordinated efforts for racial equity (how to contribute/fund/be involved) in the weeks to come.