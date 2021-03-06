OUR WORDS: Tie a yellow ribbon to support the losses from COVID-19

As numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in our area, we, as concerned pastors, would like to urge the community to support the "Yellow Ribbon Campaign."
It would be wonderful to see every business in Uptown Martinsville hanging a yellow ribbon on their business in support of the families who have lost ones in our city and county because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number is well over 150 in Martinsville and Henry County, which surely includes hundreds of relatives, friends and family members who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.
We, as ministers of the county and city, would love to see one more great push to show the concern that the community has for those who have lost husbands, wives, children, grandchildren, grandparents, and friends during these trying times.
Christ calls us to share in the compassion we have from the God of all comfort, 2 Corinthians 1:3-4. In fact, verse 5 tells us, "For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also aboundeth by Christ."
As we comfort one another in the name and with the love of Jesus, the grief of others will be lessened. We believe seeing a sea of yellow ribbons will go a long way in bringing consolation to those who are dealing with their grief presently.
So please tie a yellow around a post, around your business or on the door of your establishment and join us in showing the love of Christ to those in need.
This past Saturday many ribbons were donated and efforts were made to blanket the Uptown area with several yellow ribbons. It is in times like these that the community can collectively show its concern and caring by coming together for a great cause and supporting one another in this way.
We wish to thank everyone who can contribute in some way, whether by donating the ribbons, making the ribbons, or simply hanging the ribbons from poles, businesses, or other venues.
We live in a great community of caring and support for one another, and in addition to the yellow ribbons please be in prayer for the more than 150 who have been lost because of this dread disease.
As pastor of Morning Star, Tyler Milliner, leader and initiator of the Yellow Ribbon Campaign, I wish to add that I am grateful for the response and show of support for the effort. Symbolic-yes! Nevertheless, a good sign showing the spirit and goodwill of the community.
May God light our way forward as we seek ways to help our friends and neighbors and be the body of Christ in these trying times.
The writers are ministers at churches in Martinsville and Henry County.