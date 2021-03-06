OUR WORDS: Tie a yellow ribbon to support the losses from COVID-19

As numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in our area, we, as concerned pastors, would like to urge the community to support the "Yellow Ribbon Campaign."

It would be wonderful to see every business in Uptown Martinsville hanging a yellow ribbon on their business in support of the families who have lost ones in our city and county because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number is well over 150 in Martinsville and Henry County, which surely includes hundreds of relatives, friends and family members who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

We, as ministers of the county and city, would love to see one more great push to show the concern that the community has for those who have lost husbands, wives, children, grandchildren, grandparents, and friends during these trying times.

Christ calls us to share in the compassion we have from the God of all comfort, 2 Corinthians 1:3-4. In fact, verse 5 tells us, "For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also aboundeth by Christ."

As we comfort one another in the name and with the love of Jesus, the grief of others will be lessened. We believe seeing a sea of yellow ribbons will go a long way in bringing consolation to those who are dealing with their grief presently.