Parker: It was a show, not a classroom

To the editor:

In response to Caleb Robertson, a.k.a. the school dress code police ("Educators' sexy dress was inconsistent," March 18): a school dress code applies to what a student or teacher wears to school. Period. It does not tell them what they should wear in their free time. Dancing for the Arts is a fundraiser for the arts, and the participants dedicate their time and talent to make a difference in our community. Try celebrating their dedication to a good cause rather than criticizing their costumes - it was a performance, not a classroom.

Barbara Parker

Collinsville

