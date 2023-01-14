Parramore: Property reassessment too high

Having not done any major improvements to my home I was a little disturbed to have received a notice from the city today stating that my 2023 property assessment has increased 36% with an effective 27% increase in property taxes. Is anyone else disturbed about this? This seems like a huge increase in one year. Given the current over-inflation of real estate values on top of the current inflation, I don't believe this is a good time for this, nor is a 36% jump in one year. I try to read the paper daily to stay informed. Has the city expressed to the citizens what they intend to do with this windfall of extra revenue? Perhaps bury the power lines, or replace our current power substations to that the power doesn't go out every time it rains or every time the wind blows.