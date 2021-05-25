 Skip to main content
Patrick Henry Community College name change is just piling on
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Patrick Henry Community College name change is just piling on

To the editor:

We now are seeing from those who have control of Virginia politics their version of "Mao's cultural revolution" and its "Red Guard," with the renaming and purging, the latest being Patrick Henry Community College ("State to PHCC: Find a new name," May 24). The college seems to have suffered enough under [retiring President Angeline] Godwin, with the elimination of most of the trade programs. Perhaps she envisioned having a PhD program in astrophysics or was it making a wish upon a star.

MASON DAVIS

Collinsville

