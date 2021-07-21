Patrick Henry's offensive name must go

I read in the Reviewing the Appropriateness of Community College Facility Names dated July 16, 2020, and quote: "…colleges to review the appropriateness of its college, campus(es) and facilities names …"

The charge “appropriateness” is nowhere reflected in the articles cited from the Bulletin's reporting on the deliberations of the local board. The fact that Mr. Patrick Henry owned slaves is both instructive and defining; as such his name is not appropriate for the naming of a college of higher education.

Then you add — again I am citing from the directive — "the mission of Virginia’s Community colleges their shared dedication to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion…"

The question should have automatically been raised. How can the college be serious in her mission when the college is named after one who held slaves? This symbol and history are both offensive to Black and brown people and the very opposite of the mission and high ideals of higher education.

All others matters and issues related pale in comparison to this offensive. (They are matters — for sure — to pay attention and consider), but they are neither a substitute or a justification to the “offense that slavery” is to Black and brown.