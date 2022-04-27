Peitz: Library business should be accessible to the public

To the editor:

I have attended eight monthly BRRL [Blue Ridge Regional Library] Board meetings in the last year. After learning what was happening in BRRL hiring practices, I asked for 5 minutes of the Board’s time to present a point on Equitable Hiring Practices for their consideration. Twice I was advised that there was no time on the agenda.

One of the two times there was not time on the agenda, the meeting ended after 45 minutes and I was not invited to present at the moment. I gave a letter of request to the Board’s directors to present after that meeting and I have heard nothing from the Board.

I have been the only community member to attend the eight board meetings. Why are they being insular to the community? What library hiring practices are they shielding?

P.S.: Within 24 hours of my last letter to the editor being published regarding the BRRL Board’s unwillingness to share the 5 Year Plan with the public, I received notification from the Board that it was now available at all library branches in the system. Letters to the Editor are a valuable community instrument.

Greg Peitz

Henry County

