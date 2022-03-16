 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peitz: What is the library hiding?

The Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL) adopted a Five-Year Plan for the library system in their Governing Board meeting of June 19, 2019. The BRRL system serves Martinsville City, Henry County and Patrick County citizens. The system is operated with tax dollars from these citizens.

I attended the BRRL Governing Board meeting of Feb. 17, 2022, where it was spoken that the current facility planning activities were in line with the five-year plan. Subsequent to the meeting, I asked for a copy of the referenced Five-Year Plan. I was advised that “it is not a plan for public consumption.” I reminded them about the Virginia Freedom of Information Act for public institutions and have received no response. What are they hiding?

Greg Peitz

Henry County

