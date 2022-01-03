Pence: Let's not repeat COVID problems

To the editor:

As we ring in a New Year, I find myself thinking about the “M*A*S*H” episode that summarized an entire year of the Korean War in half an hour. If you recall, it began with Col. Potter, dressed as Father Time, toasting a new year and saying, “Here’s to the New Year. Let’s hope she’s a damn sight better than the last one.” At the end of the episode, they are all ready to ring out 1952 and ring in 1953 and again Col. Potter, dressed the same way, says “Here’s to 1953. Let’s hope she’s a damn sight better than the last one. “

I don’t have to spell it out. With COVID-19 cases nearly hitting over 500,000 a day, it feels like we are back in 2021 rather than heading into 2022. More masks, more closings, more hunkering down will ensue and there will continue to be more sickness and more death. Haven’t we learned anything?

The virus spreads by changing and mutating. If more Americans had received the vaccine earlier on when it was first available, all this might have been avoided. So, if you haven’t gotten your vaccines please do so. If you don’t wear a mask, please try one. What have you got to lose?

I know you say that there are people who do all these things and still get the virus. That is true, but the majority fare far better than the ones who do not practice any of the medically proven ways to lessen the severity of the virus. If we really want to have a new year that will not look like the last one, we need to all get behind the efforts of the CDC, the government agencies that are urging us to get vaccinated, and do what we can to help stop the spread and mutating of this deadly virus. Otherwise, 12 months from now, we may be ringing in a new year and praying that it’s just a “damn sight better than the last one!"

James Pence

Martinsville