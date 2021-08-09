People need to be vaccinated and wear masks

To the editor:
I commend the Martinsville Bulletin once again for its forthright editorials that advocate following CDC guidelines for vaccinations and wearing masks. As the science changes, these guidelines will change as studies on outcomes continue. This pandemic is not by any measure ending, especially with a large percentage of people being unvaccinated in our area and new variants spreading rapidly among all age groups.
I am particularly concerned that my home county of Patrick has the third-lowest rate of vaccinations of all the counties in Virginia. I fear also that many people, including children for whom a vaccine has yet to be approved, will die needlessly because of so many people’s “personal choice” not to be vaccinated or to not even wear a mask in public.
A recent article by Holly Kozelsky in this newspaper reported that many people refuse to give reasons for not being vaccinated ("Few shots -- few reasons," July 18). Could it be that they cannot cite any real evidence for their reluctance? Are they simply listening to a lot of less-than-reliable opinions, as in that of certain Fox News commentators or conspiracy advocates on social media?
I have yet to see evidence that vaccinations have caused deaths among people who did not have other existing health issues. Even if several thousand bad reactions to the vaccines or even deaths could be attributed to side effects of COVID vaccinations, the danger of not being vaccinated is much greater than going without it. With more than 600,000 deaths attributed to COVID and its variants, people are gambling with poor odds if they choose not to be vaccinated or to not even wear a mask when around vulnerable people.
Ironically, I suspect many people who refuse to be vaccinated are already taking medications that could have very serious side effects, including death.
Check the paperwork that usually comes with a prescription. Listen to any TV advertisement for the latest new drug or read the fine print (if you can) in their commercials.
Without seeing hard evidence to the contrary, I have taken and will take any future vaccine as a “booster,” if it’s recommended, to protect myself, my family and my friends.
JOHN REYNOLDS
Patrick County