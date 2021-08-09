People need to be vaccinated and wear masks

I have yet to see evidence that vaccinations have caused deaths among people who did not have other existing health issues. Even if several thousand bad reactions to the vaccines or even deaths could be attributed to side effects of COVID vaccinations, the danger of not being vaccinated is much greater than going without it. With more than 600,000 deaths attributed to COVID and its variants, people are gambling with poor odds if they choose not to be vaccinated or to not even wear a mask when around vulnerable people.