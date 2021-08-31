People with substance abuse disorders are just as important as everyone else

In 2001, I was 10 years old. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I was only 10 years old.
I was not aware of what was going on behind closed doors. My primary focus was school, playing with friends, and listening to the Backstreet Boys.
But in 2001, in Chatham Heights, my daddy died of an overdose in my grandmother’s home while under house arrest. There was an article splashed on the front page of the Martinsville Bulletin that following day with his name, where we lived, and comments by Capt. Kimmie Nester about an inmate dying in his home.
That article did not mention the two young girls that were crying in the yard, distraught as officers passed by describing our DADDY as being stiff as a board. They did not describe Charles Gann, the man who lived the majority of his life building motorcycles, who served in the army, who would make his daughters lunch everyday before school and play football with us in the yard. Or would watch The Simpsons with my sister every single night.
Nope. That article, and every statement I heard in the yard that day, was about an ADDICT who died alone in his parents' home.
I get so frustrated by policy makers and people within the field I serve that constantly see people who use drugs as people who don’t deserve respect and dignity.
That don’t look at the person behind the substance. That doesn’t acknowledge that someone who uses drugs could use, while being an absolutely wonderful functional parent.
The day we lost him, to this day, is the most traumatic experience of my life. I don’t know if Naloxone was a thing back then. I don’t know if it was in the home, if it would have made a difference for him, because he was in fact alone in the room behind a closed door.
But gosh, I’ve seen first hand in the last year how much of a difference it does make in the field in the hands of people who are agents of change within their community saving lives of their friends everyday.
Not just locked behind the pharmacy door or in the hands of the community service board -- here, Piedmont Community Services -- who have so many barriers behind their organizational guidelines that restricts their ability to freely hand it out as I know some wish they could.
Overdose is preventable. It’s not 2001 anymore. I’m no longer 10. And I will live every day of my entire life forever and always advocating for the rights and dignity of people who use drugs or who are on their personal chosen path of recovery. I will forever push for giving Naloxone/Narcan in the hands of the folks who are within the communities most impacted.
And I will never go a single day without missing my daddy, wishing he was here, and praying that I’m making him proud.
He was more than the substances he used to cope with his life; he was more than an inmate, and he’s sure made so much more of an impact in my life than anyone else in this entire world ever could.
Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. Let’s take this day to remember how much danger is in the stigma associated with substance use and focus on how much power and impact is forever and always behind love and compassion.
For information on how to recognize the signs of substance abuse disorder and how to help, visit the website for Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition.
The writer is on the board of directors for Peer Recovery Center, the operational director for the MHC Warming Center, and is the regional director for Legacy Wellness.