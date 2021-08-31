People with substance abuse disorders are just as important as everyone else

The day we lost him, to this day, is the most traumatic experience of my life. I don’t know if Naloxone was a thing back then. I don’t know if it was in the home, if it would have made a difference for him, because he was in fact alone in the room behind a closed door.

But gosh, I’ve seen first hand in the last year how much of a difference it does make in the field in the hands of people who are agents of change within their community saving lives of their friends everyday.

Not just locked behind the pharmacy door or in the hands of the community service board -- here, Piedmont Community Services -- who have so many barriers behind their organizational guidelines that restricts their ability to freely hand it out as I know some wish they could.

Overdose is preventable. It’s not 2001 anymore. I’m no longer 10. And I will live every day of my entire life forever and always advocating for the rights and dignity of people who use drugs or who are on their personal chosen path of recovery. I will forever push for giving Naloxone/Narcan in the hands of the folks who are within the communities most impacted.

And I will never go a single day without missing my daddy, wishing he was here, and praying that I’m making him proud.