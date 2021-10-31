 Skip to main content
Petty: Sovah staff are appreciated
To the Editor:

Often, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Sovah Health do not receive the appreciation they deserve.

I recently spent three days at the hospital in Martinsville with pneumonia, and I want to express my gratitude to all those who cared for me during my stay. They could not have been nicer or more attentive. The nurses, especially, made me feel that they really cared about me.

I am home now and recovering well, thanks to their efforts.

Pat Petty

Bassett

