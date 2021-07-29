PHCC is much more than its namesake

To the editor:

In 1961 UVa started a 2-year school in the Martinsville area, and nine years later Patrick Henry Community College became part of the Virginia Community College system . Since then, thousands of students have enrolled and been educated at PHCC, many of whom became prominent members of the Martinsville/Henry County community. There have been too many excellent educators and administrators through the years to mention. The name Patrick Henry Community College has been synonymous with excellence in education for more than 50 years.

Well, someone woke up. Patrick Henry was a statesman in an era when the scourge of slavery was seen as the norm. I make no excuse for him as a man, and claim no love for any of the Founding Fathers, though their accomplishments at the beginning of this nation are remarkable.

Patrick Henry has been dead for 222 years, and as far as I can tell , he has no opportunity to change his use of slave labor at this point in time and can make no apology for his actions. But I am not writing to talk about him in general.