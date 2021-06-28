PHCC's name isn't the big issue

To the editor:
Many readers may remember the old adage "sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me." But these days words, more specifically names and titles, seem to be at the forefront of the discussion. The Bulletin's editorial ("OUR VIEW: PHCC board's punctuation error," June 20) took this on in the form of a criticism of the Patrick Henry Community College Board's decision to fight for retaining the name of the college.
The editorial makes the argument of the perceived burden placed upon the Black and brown students who are "welcomed into the bosom of a family that says it's OK to be named for a person who owned slaves." Let's examine this as it relates to the students enrolled at PHCC.
A brief study of the demographics of a few colleges in Virginia revealed the following:
- PHCC: 65% white, 22% Black.
- Virginia Western: 73% white, 12% Black.
- Virginia Tech: 65% white, 4% Black.
- Virginia: 57% white, 7% Black.
- VCU: 45% white, 17% Black.
- Richmond: 54% white, 8% Black.
Would PHCC's enrollment of students of color be higher under a different banner? Maybe, but maybe not. The PHCC demographics are from 2018-2019. Did the approximately 340 students of color that year give any thought to the name of the school they were attending or did they simply choose a convenient regional institution with a modest cost and an outstanding curriculum and faculty? I tend to believe the latter was true then as it is today.
Patrick Henry CC has been around since 1962, and yet now, nearly 60 years later, the name of the institution is called into question. I don't have the numbers of the total students who have matriculated through this college in that time, but I truly doubt the name on their diplomas or certificates has caused any of them stress or shame.
Can we please get past the word games and concentrate on the gun violence that is causing more harm to the Black and brown communities than any name on a school or building ever could.
JOHN SIMS
Martinsville