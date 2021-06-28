PHCC's name isn't the big issue

To the editor:

Many readers may remember the old adage "sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me." But these days words, more specifically names and titles, seem to be at the forefront of the discussion. The Bulletin's editorial ("OUR VIEW: PHCC board's punctuation error," June 20) took this on in the form of a criticism of the Patrick Henry Community College Board's decision to fight for retaining the name of the college.

The editorial makes the argument of the perceived burden placed upon the Black and brown students who are "welcomed into the bosom of a family that says it's OK to be named for a person who owned slaves." Let's examine this as it relates to the students enrolled at PHCC.

A brief study of the demographics of a few colleges in Virginia revealed the following:

PHCC: 65% white, 22% Black.

Virginia Western: 73% white, 12% Black.

Virginia Tech: 65% white, 4% Black.

Virginia: 57% white, 7% Black.

VCU: 45% white, 17% Black.

Richmond: 54% white, 8% Black.