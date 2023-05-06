To the editor:

As a native and lifelong resident of the area, I proudly serve as the president of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Unlike other groups, we are the one that joins and binds our citizens together because of one common characteristic – our history. Sometimes we are proud of our history while at other times not so proud. Nevertheless, it is what makes us who we are.

Our organization serves the community using the belief of David McCullough, historian and two-time Pulitzer Prize recipient, “. . .History ought to be a source of pleasure. It isn't just part of our civic responsibility ... it's an enlargement of the experience of being alive, just the way literature or art or music is."

We strive to keep our programming enjoyable to our members and patrons through popular opportunities, such as Sounds on the Square, Founders Day, Sunday Afternoon Lectures, and the Heritage Center & Museum which is open Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. We recently replaced the roof of the Historic Henry County Courthouse and broke ground on a 12,250-square-foot expansion to exhibit additional collections. We will celebrate the courthouse’s bicentennial in 2024.

Despite our accomplishments, we envision so much more but need you to do so. We need your membership, support, and time. Contact us today at 276-403-5361 or mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com for more information. Celebrating the courthouse’s 200th birthday with 200+ members would be quite a gift! As Robert Heinlein stated, “A generation which ignores history has no past and no future."

Johnathan Phillips

Martinsville