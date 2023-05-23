To the editor:

As a citizen of Henry County, I will proudly vote for Del Mills for sheriff in November.

My six siblings and I were raised with the understanding that community service is a responsibility, not a choice. My wife and I have raised our two children with the same expectation. I have spent my adolescent and adult life serving this community personally and professionally and feel qualified to evaluate character.

Mills possesses the necessary qualities and experience to be our chief law enforcement officer. He is already a servant leader in spirit and action. He is a Christian, a father, a husband and an army veteran. His 25 years of experience with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is diverse and well-rounded: Corrections, community policing, evidence technician, school resource, civil processing, patrol, SWAT, Honor Guard. He retired as a shift supervisor.

We must return to a conservative, yet progressive, approach beginning at the local level with true leadership focused on the community and its people – Service Before Politics. Mills will partner with the people of Henry County to make all of our communities safe and secure using department goals based upon values and a strong emphasis on integrity and professionalism. He stated previously, “I want community involvement ... a presence,” and believes that he has “a different perspective on the needs of the community.”

Join me in supporting Del Mills for Henry County Sheriff – Service Before Politics.

Johnathan Phillips

Henry County