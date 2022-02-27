Philpott: Come cheer on the runners

To the editor:

One only has to spend time on the local trails to see evidence of community commitment to health. Hikers, bikers and runners are out, working on fitness, both physical and mental. The local YMCA takes a leadership role in that effort with its Miles in Martinsville Race Series, which conducts foot races throughout the year.

I really hope folks will come out at 8 a.m. on April 2 to witness the 12th annual Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K. Hundreds of people will gather at the local YMCA to run. Some, 13.1 miles. Some, 3.1 miles. A number of seasoned competitors. For some, their first race. Others celebrating the overcoming of some significant life adversity. Many testing themselves, discovering whether they can achieve a fete once thought impossible. Some running in honor or memory of a friend. Runners aged 8 to 80 will be out there doing their best for their own reasons. It is a spectacle to behold!

Some would say that watching a foot race must be boring. Not so. The running of that race is the culmination of months of preparation. Tired legs and the human spirit are on display. Spectator support is often the very thing that gets runners to the finish.

Most readers are likely not runners, nor have seen a race. Come watch. You will be supporting our community. You will have fun. And -- you just might be the fan who encourages a tired runner to pick up the pace and achieve something they once thought impossible.

Joe Philpott

Martinsville

