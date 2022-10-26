Pit bulls need special care and responsible caretakers

To the editor:

Misleading people to believe pit bulls are like any other breed, as Colin Dayan’s opinion piece ("Pits went from America's best friend to public enemy - now they're slowly coming full circle," published online Oct. 24) does, is dangerous and irresponsible.

In my 35 years of animal protection work, including as an animal control officer and shelter manager, I’ve seen firsthand that pit bulls are the most abused dogs. Their strength, “tough” appearance, and tenacity make them frequent targets for dogfighters and other criminals. On a daily basis, PETA fieldworkers find pit bulls chained, starved, and neglected.

Dogs who were designed and bred to kill other animals and are disproportionately abused sometimes lash out, with fatal results. One man told me that his pit bull was “never right” after being fed gunpowder. A police officer shot the dog to death in an attempt to stop his relentless, ultimately fatal attack on another dog.

Pit bulls are also the number one breed admitted to shelters, and the hardest to place responsibly. With millions of animals suffering for lack of homes, breeding more of any kind—especially a breed so vulnerable to exploitation—should be illegal.

People who have pit bulls’ best interests at heart support humane, commonsense laws regulating these dogs’ acquisition and care, including requiring them to be spayed or neutered.

Teresa Chagrin

Animal Care and Control Issues Manager

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)