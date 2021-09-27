Please get the shot to help end COVID-19

To the editor:

Please, everyone out here, go and get the shot. The doctors and scientists know more than we do! We all had to get the smallpox, polio and other shots.

This coronavirus is in its third year. From December 2019 until now. It will never stop if we all don’t get the vaccine. I thought it would be gone this year, but people still will not get the shot or wear a mask.

I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (only 1 shot). I feel better getting it, than not getting it.

The Spanish Flu in 1918 killed over 50 million people. Now 102 years later we are facing this again. This virus is like an aerosol. It’s like moisture when someone coughs, sings, exhales, sneezes, yells, etc. A poorly ventilated room or crowd of people is bad to spread it. Just look on your newspaper when you sneeze. You will see drops of moisture.

We all want to return to normal, but if we don’t work together, it might be two or three more years of this. Please get your shot. If you get the virus, you might have to learn to walk, talk, eat all over again or die. Go today and get that shot.

BETTY TURNER GORDON

Martinsville