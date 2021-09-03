Please help us all: Get vaccinated

To the residents of Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County:

Over the past week, I have watched in disbelief as local cases of COVID-19 have climbed in our hospital and across our community once again. Our current COVID-19 situation is worse today than it was in January, and like many hospitals across the region, we are operating at the edge of our capacity. As you can imagine, this fourth wave is taking an extreme toll on our physicians, nurses and other frontline staff, especially since much of what we are facing today is preventable.

We need your help, and we are asking you to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, we are treating more than 40 patients at our hospitals in Martinsville and Danville who are positive for COVID-19, and the vast majority of these patients are unvaccinated.

Our community’s vaccination rate is behind the rest of the state and is putting an extreme burden on our local health care system. Our facility is caring for very sick COVID-19 patients, and in addition to managing the rapid increase of COVID-19 patients, we continue to care for the ongoing, non-COVID-19 needs of our community. I am concerned for my team and community because the current environment is unsustainable.