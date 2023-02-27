Heartfelt and hilarious and performed masterfully by the three characters, it is a real tonic for these fractured times. No matter how different or far apart we think we are from any one or other person on the planet, we are all part of the same race - that being the human one. Sometimes the distances seem too far or too big, the work of building the necessary bridges just too much trouble. In the end, the joy of the journey and the strength of the bond make a person feel like there may be hope for us yet. Thanks to all of the amazing talents that bring this production to our community.