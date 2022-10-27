Porter: Martinsville needs Rawls on Council

Once in a blue moon, someone extraordinary possessing an exceptionally appropriate skill set and unreproachable personal qualities steps forward to dedicate themselves to serve a community through local governance. This is without a doubt the case for Aaron Rawls who is currently a candidate for Martinsville City Council.

As we all know, much is at stake for the future of the City of Martinsville and its citizens in the current election. At this crucial moment in Martinsville’s continuing evolution, it is time for rededication to fact-based, data-driven decision making from someone who genuinely loves Martinsville while representing all citizens in Martinsville.

As a professional with a proven track record of success, Aaron immerses himself in research to determine a reasonable path forward related to any issue at hand. He utilizes data to commit to and support decisions. In short, Aaron is the “voice of reason” in all business matters. In addition, he is honest to a fault, earnest, and possesses one integral value for an elected official, integrity. It is his professionalism which allows Aaron to navigate in complex environments to bring order from chaos and to initiate and nurture meaningful dialogue with all interested parties to reach consensus.

Of all his outstanding qualities, Aaron’s passion for Martinsville is impressive. On top of his full-time job as an IT professional, Aaron has personally invested in Martinsville having purchased and renovated property and established a business operation. Additionally, Aaron has actively served on several boards in the community.

Aaron’s professionalism, enthusiasm and proven commitment will move our beloved city forward to further become “A City Without Limits.” Please consider voting for Aaron Rawls on Nov. 8!

Jeff Porter

Martinsville