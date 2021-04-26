Position on prom is 'laughable'

To the editor:

I’ve never read a shallower, more ignorant editorial in my life than your current rant against parents who held a private prom event ("OUR VIEW: Parental proms are bad idea," April 18). Your claims are that the teenagers shouldn’t be allowed to be near each other and eliminating a life moment event such as a prom or graduation celebration would ensure that teenagers would remain socially distanced are laughable.

God only knows where you went to school or what your social behavior was - but these young people are not going to hide in locked rooms until you give the “go ahead.” They will gather, they will recreate, and they will interact. Duh.

These parents created a structured and safe environment that was chaperoned, and you turn your nose up at that? Isn’t it the parents' responsibility to make every effort to provide a safe environment? And exactly what was your alternative? Just say no?

Did you ever raise any children? God help them if the answer to that question is yes.

Leave the parenting to the parents. They are infinitely more qualified than the local newspaper.

EDD HENDEE

Houston, Texas

The writer is a digital subscriber to the Martinsville Bulletin.