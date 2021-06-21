Prison is no place for anyone, especially Belcher

To the editor:

It is not my intent to defend the actions of Eva Carol Belcher (“Compassionate caregiver faces the jury,” May 16 and subsequent letters). I do not know of her character nor am I informed enough as to her case to judge whether she is innocent or otherwise. My reason for writing is singular in aim: perspective.

First and forever, prison is the most inhumane, psychologically destructive, socially retarding and life-wasting apparatus existing in the sophisticated world. Furthermore, it is no place for a man, woman or child having the propensity, the inclination, the probability to rectify their condition, especially when other avenues – and courses of action more beneficial to society and the offender – of repaying their debt are available.

To sentence this woman over a few hundred dollars ($4,000) to 14 years in prison would be an even greater crime. That is a crime against humanity. Undoubtedly it is much easier to punish. But, let us all wrestle a little longer with the idea of compassion; for there is none among us who does not one day find themselves in need of it.