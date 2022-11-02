Pritchett: Jones and Rawls get my vote

To the editor:

After listening to the candidate debates, I support Aaron Rawls and LC Jones on Nov. 8 for Martinsville City Council.

I like living in a small city that offers decentralized offices and personal services. I believe bigger government is not better government. I am concerned that our local government has lost its confidence in its ability to govern itself as an independent City.

Will Rogers said, “If you’re riding ahead of the herd, take a look back every now and then to make sure it’s still there.”

I fear that City Council has lost many of its “herd” of constituents by not recognizing them as “shareholders” affected by recent actions of City government. Is Council listening to their constituents? Voting results on Nov. 8 will partially answer this question.

On Nov. 8, you will not be voting on whether Martinsville should become a town. That is not on the ballot. You are voting for people who will chart Martinsville’s future. Will you elect people who will continue to lose the herd, or two men who will turn around and gather the herd?

Aaron Rawls and LC Jones are progressive candidates who promote new strategies to revitalize the Martinsville economy, focus on community issues such as homelessness and mental health, support City schools, and restore impaired relationships with Henry County government officials. I believe they will include citizen opinion and involvement in governing strategies affecting their daily lives.

Ashby Pritchett

Martinsville