R. Eanes: Palmer would help community

To the editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Andrew C. Palmer as a candidate for the Collinsville District Henry County Board of Supervisors.

I have known Andrew for quite some time now and have had the pleasure of doing business with him.

He is an honorable and an astute businessman who understands the needs of our community. He has always gone above and beyond to deliver on our agreements.

I feel certain that Andrew will be a voice for the people of Henry County, and with his business acumen he will be the kind of leader that we need to move our community forward in these challenging times.

In the interest of the future of Henry County I would urge all of the county’s citizens to cast their vote for Andrew C. Palmer for the Collinsville District Henry County Board of Supervisors.

Richard Eanes

Martinsville

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.