Rasoul represents our part of the state

To the editor:

The Democratic Primary to nominate candidates for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general will be on June 8. The only individual from our area who is running for statewide office is Sam Rasoul, who is vying for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

It's my view that Sam would be an excellent choice for this office, as many of our current state officials seem to believe that Virginia ends at Charlottesville; they have no understanding of the issues facing rural Southside and Southwest Virginia.

Sam has served as a delegate in the General Assembly representing the Roanoke area since 2014 and is a member of both the Legislative Black Caucus and the Rural Caucus in the House of Delegates. He understands the concerns of people who live in the western and more rural parts of Virginia, including access to broadband, transportation and health care. Sam has declined to accept donations from special interest PACs to avoid being obligated to their agendas. He has been endorsed by former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry; former mayor of Martinsville Kimble Reynolds; and current vice mayor of Martinsville Jennifer Bowles.