Rawls: LC Jones for Martinsville

I first met LC Jones on July 14, 2022. At the end of our meeting I had no idea what to make of him. He was remarkably quiet and introspective. I sensed - but didn’t exactly hear it from him - that we held similar concerns for the future of Martinsville. The lack of vision. The absence of transparency and accountability. The utter disregard held for our citizens, our institutions, and our partners.

Looking back on that moment with the knowledge I have now, it’s evident to me that LC displays the hallmark behavior of some of the most respected leaders. He doesn’t feel the need to showboat, to boast, or to demonstrate how smart he is at every opportunity. He listens. He thinks. He weighs the merits and considers the impact of his words. Martinsville desperately needs that calm, in-command confidence that is so hard to find in our era. We need integrity.

I’ve participated in the campaign process for nearly six months. I’ve talked with more people than I can begin to count. I’ve learned truths about our current government that horrify me. Martinsville, I hope you’re listening. We have an opportunity to elect a person of character to our City Council. I know reversion is the hot topic. I know we have many other issues to solve. But let me be very clear about this: there is no issue that can do more harm than allowing a government to remain in office that serves itself first and does so at your expense.

I suspect I will disagree with LC on more than a few topics should we serve together. I’m good with that. Issues matter to me. However, it’s more important that Martinsville is served by someone whose word we can trust and whose actions we know to be noble.

Aaron Rawls

Martinsville