Re-elect Charles Poindexter as 9th District delegate

To the editor:

I have known Del. Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin) since he served with distinction on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. He well represented and was a strong steward of his district, Franklin County and Smith Mountain Lake.

Charles is a lifelong son of Franklin County. Much of his original family farm lies close to what is now the Skelton 4H-Center. He still farms his land and on hot summer days can be seen harvesting hay and doing other farm chores.

His professional career was focused on our nation’s national defense capabilities and after retirement he has dedicated his life to the service of his Franklin County Community, the 9th District and the best interests of all Virginians.

Charles doesn’t just sit on major legislative committees; he is a major leader and influencer for the best government for all Virginians. He carefully analyzes every bill brought forward and strives to ensure the values of his constituents are properly served and protected.

It is likely the Virginia House will have a Republican majority after the next election.