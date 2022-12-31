Redher: 2023 is new opportunity

To the editor:

If you are reading this opinion letter you have been granted another opportunity:You were gifted the year 2022 and you have a New Year 2023 to do things better.

Do not squander this opportunity. You have 365 days of chances to make your life better, to make other lives better, to show how much you can achieve.

I am on the other side of 80 years old and, God willing, I will participate in life. I will use all the education of school and college, all of the experiences, all of the failures and accomplishments to guide me into the new year. I rely on old friends, new friends, and current folks to be honest with me, so I don’t screw up this new year.

You and I have overcome so many obstacles. The economic challenges, pandemic and political barriers have been our nemeses. We have dealt with them, are dealing with them and will, no doubt, survive them eventually. We are blessed to live in a climate friendly area, a beautiful and historic environment.

My suggestion to you in the new year is to stay engaged with what is going on, participate. Do whatever you can at your level of ability. Improve your health, push yourselves, be honest with yourself and with others. Be less critical and opinionated and more reflective and attentive. Seek truth.

We see too much hate, hear too much anguish, and feel too much negativism. Folks, it is all about the love. Get your heart set for a new, great, happy, and meaningful new year.

Been there,

John Rehder

Ridgeway