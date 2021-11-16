Redher: Follow for yourself

To the editor:

A letter to the editor recently suggested that the media was to blame for the negativity of our former president. I am in total agreement; there is no doubt.

Where do you get your news? Are there live feeds from press conferences and quotes from significant personalities? Do you see actual interviews to hear questions and answer to defend positions or do they sidestep issues? Of course, this is how the media is supposed to work.

This is how we figure out what is fact vs. lies. If you ignore what you see and hear and wait for talk shows to tell you what you should believe, that becomes for some people misinformation!

Hear it, see it – think on it. Do not let someone else interpret for you, because they have a different agenda.

We have a new president, and I assure you I will apply the same line of reason to his 4 years. Listen, see, follow results, follow the money, try to see the purpose. When he screws up, I will speak up.

John Rehder

Ridgeway

