Redher: Nation must be more respectful

To the Editor:

On more than one talk show it was revealed that former President Trump was going to run again in 2024’s presidential election. It is good to know because maybe this time he will have learned that each state has a legitimate election protocol. Trump can finally lose gracefully and follow the Constitution’s procedure that the Electoral College directs.

Lives will be saved, and Capitol Hill will not be breached. Property will not be destroyed, and our democratic process will not be soiled, again.

Between now and the 2024 election voters can reflect on the Trump record of his four years of leadership. His worship of dictators; the snub of our allies by him and how they snubbed him in return. How Trump’s leadership in the pandemic was atrocious. When science and facts are ignored by a leader, mortality happens.

Hopefully by 2024 the pandemic will be a sad commentary on Trump’s ability to lead through ignorance; but consider all of the other challenges he is not capable to deal with. South Korea vs. North Korea, mainland China vs. Taiwan, anything middle east, the southern U.S. border, et. Trump’s history is chaos, not clarity or thoughtful study.