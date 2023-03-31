To the editor:

I was intrigued by a recent letter by fellow Ridgeway resident, Bill Barnes, who was disappointed by the positive news reports on the progress of our current president, Joe Biden ("More points of view wanted," March 29). The operative word here is "news."

There is weather news and sports news and celebrity news, and of course local news. The very thought of news to me does not include false or misleading information. Yet "Fox News" has found itself involved in that very difficult accusation. They may have to alter their brand to "Fox Position" or "Fox Alternative News."

When Bill Barnes goes from ABC to NBC to CBS looking for negative Biden facts does he also seek different sport scores or weather reports?

Is it possible that often facts speak for themselves?

At another time I was told that I "drink" the Kool-Aid from MSNBC and CNN, to which I responded that I drink from all sources. It is the only way to discern what is factual news.

John Rehder

Ridgeway