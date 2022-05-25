Redher: People misinterpret Second Amendment

To the editor:

The word of the day must be mitigation. It means “to cause to become less harsh or hostile.” You can shout all you want about defending our second amendment. It was written when the bullet was not a reality; it was written when an automatic weapon was not a concept.

Our founding fathers wanted to allow citizens to own and bear arms for protection, not for active shooters who randomly kill people: children, ethnic groups, innocents, racial groups, students, shoppers, elders and other folks who never saw the killer, the murderer.

We have tried to legislate the purchase, the identification and the individuals who should not have access to killing weapons. It is not working. You cannot legislate morality.

As a nation we must modernize the Second Amendment with an effective amendment that addresses changes in the purchase of guns and ammunition. We have the ability to made good on the Preamble to the Constitution.

If our elected officials in the House and Senate want to defend the Constitution, they swore oath to uphold, they need to include what is clearly directed in the Preamble.

Does it take a shooter to involve a Congress member in a shooting tragedy to awaken the urgency to save lives?

Let us come together as citizens to solve a deadly problem in this nation We look like idiots to the rest of the world when we cannot protect innocent citizens. We are so much better than this.

John Rehder

Ridgeway

