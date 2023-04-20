To the editor:

This letter follows the views presented in a recent opinion by my friend Carol Meyer, also from Ridgeway.

I agree that we, as United Methodists need to be accepting of others who are LGBTQ+ and that we are all children of God and that we are lacking in perfection. Our Lord has promised forgiveness through the service we celebrated on Easter Sunday. John 3:16-21.

Having made note of this passage it is also significant that the “Book of Discipline” in the United Methodist Church has specific statements regarding pastors and the church liturgy. Those pastors who are presenting themselves as LGBTQ+ to their congregations and defy the “Book of Discipline” often upset members of their congregation who have opposing views and know that the pastor is in violation of his vows to the church and the statements in the “Book of Discipline” (example: performing gay marriages, etc.).

The United Methodist Church bishops, who govern clergy and churches, have not yet responded to this predicament. There is no specific intervening leadership to enforce the rules. The “Book of Discipline” needs to be changed, rescinded, or enforced. This is how laws, rules, statements, and amendments are changed. The bishops are not governing when they merely disregard or break the existing ‘discipline’.

This inaction by bishops has resulted in many United Methodist Churches having to pay exorbitant fees to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. How many organizations charge you to void membership?

I wonder why these folks who do not wish to follow the “Book of Discipline” don’t just start their own church and write their own ‘discipline’?

I keep humming the hymn “Trust and Obey”. Besides this ablution, what else is to be disregarded? I love my church, “Just As I Am”, just as it is.

John Rehder

Ridgeway