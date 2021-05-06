Republican delegate backs Sen. Chase

To the editor:

I am excited to be a delegate for our area to help select a Republican candidate for governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor. I have done quite a bit of research on all candidates and especially the seven GOP candidates seeking the party’s nomination for governor (in alphabetical order): state Sen. Amanda Chase, state Del. Kirk Cox, Sergio de la Pena, Peter Doran, former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson, Peter Snyder and Glenn Youngkin.

The election process will start with limited voting on Friday and run through Saturday. The Republican Party expects to announce results sometime between Sunday and next Thursday .

I believe Amanda Chase to be the best and strongest candidate running for Virginia governor. She has a proven Republican voting record. As noted by 100% rating from VA Citizens Defense League; “A” rating from the NRA; 100% rating from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB has an office in Richmond); and 100% rating from the Family Foundation.

I believe Amanda Chase to be a strong, Republican woman who would be an excellent governor for Virginia. We need strong, professional, educated candidates for the offices of governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor.