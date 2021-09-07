Reversion brings out our cases of 'stupid'

To the editor:

I suppose most everyone who is aware of the “reversion issues” has developed some kind of an opinion about the direction it should take. I certainly have.

I have discovered a phenomenon exclusive to Martinsville and Henry County. We suffer not just from regular everyday stupidity (much like the rest of the world), but we also suffer from a second kind of stupid. For lack of a better name, we can call it “Martinsville & Henry County Stupid,” and it is rampant once you figure out how to spot it.

I was recently speaking with a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, and I mentioned a consolidation solution with the city and county when all of a sudden there it appeared, “Martinsville and Henry County Stupid.”

The supervisor’s face began to glaze over, and his eyes went into a deep and locked stare into another world. As he choked and struggled to breathe as he appeared to be holding back tears he struggled to declare, “That could never work! We don’t get along as it is!.”

In fairness to the supervisors, I have received similar responses from City Council members.